Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago

The police seem to have cracked a 15-year-old missing woman case with the recovery of suspected human body parts and other materials from a septic tank at Mannar, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

Kala, 27, former wife of Anil Kumar, of Mannar went missing in 2009.

District Police Chief (DPC) Chaitra Teresa John confirmed that the woman was murdered. Ms. John said that the first information report had been registered and a special team would carry out the probe. Terming the investigation at a preliminary stage, she did not divulge how the woman was killed and the reasons behind it.

Prime suspect

Anil Kumar, who is working in Israel, is the prime suspect in the case. The Mannar police have taken five people, all friends and relatives of Anil, into custody in connection with the alleged murder. Their arrest will be recorded soon, the DPC said.

Authorities said that steps had been initiated to bring Anil Kumar back from Israel.

The materials recovered from the septic tank will be sent for forensic examination for identification. Kala is suspected to have been killed by Anil Kumar with the help of others and her body was then dumped in the septic tank of his house.

The police, a couple of months ago, launched a probe into the woman’s missing case after receiving an anonymous letter at the Ambalappuzha police station stating that Kala was murdered.

Anil Kumar and Kala, who belonged to two communities, married despite opposition from the former’s family. After marriage, she gave birth to a child. Later, he went abroad and cracks reportedly started to appear in their relationship.

Anil Kumar allegedly killed her after suspecting her of having a relationship with another person, according to police sources.

Anil Kumar remarried and went to Israel a few months ago.