Woman who was attacked by burglars in Kannur dies

The 75-year-old was living alone in a house at Varam

A 75-year-old woman who was attacked by burglars at Varam in Kannur succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Ayesha, who was living alone in a house near IMT school at Varam in Kannur, was hit on the head by burglars when she came out of the house after hearing the sound of water flowing from the tap.

Three-member gang

She was attacked by a three-member gang shortly after 4.30 a.m. on Thursday last week. They also stole her gold jewellery from the neck and ears, which left deep wounds.The robbers fled as soon as the neighbours arrived on the spot.

Ayesha told the police that she was attacked by a group consisting of Hindi speakers.

CCTV visuals

The Kannur Town police have registered a case. They are analysing the visuals from CCTVs in the area.

The police said that opening taps outside the house was a method used by robbery gangs. The police said it was dangerous to go out without precaution in such cases.