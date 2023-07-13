ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, who jumped into river with daughter in Wayanad, rescued; child missing

July 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman reportedly jumped into the Venniyodu River along with her five-year-old daughter from the Pathikkal bridge near Venniyodu in Wayanad district on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. The woman was rescued by villagers who were alerted by those who saw the incident. She has been admitted to the medical college and her condition is said to be serious. However, the child is still missing. Villagers along with members of the National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Services searched for the child till the evening on Thursday.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: Maithri - 0484-2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000

Related Topics

suicide

