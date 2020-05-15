Woman who came from Saudi gives birth to twins

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 May 2020 22:38 IST

No new COVID-19 case in Pathanamthitta

A 30-year-old pregnant woman who came in a special flight from Saudi Arabia on Thursday night has given birth to twin boys at the General Hospital here on Friday.

The woman, hailing from Elanthoor near here, who reached Kochi on Thursday night was taken to the General Hospital here in an ambulance.

She was placed in quarantine.

On Friday forenoon, she gave birth to the twins by C-section.

Throat swabs

Throat swab samples of the mother and both the babies have been sent to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha district.

No new COVID-19 case was reported from any part of the district on Friday, according to official reports.

85 return from Delhi

A total of 85 persons, 43 of them women, hailing from the district returned from Delhi in the first Kerala-bound train from the national capital on Friday.

Three of the people who developed symptoms of fever were admitted to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and at a corona care centre at Varkala.

The rest 82 of them have been home-quarantined.