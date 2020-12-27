Woman was electrocuted by husband: Kerala police

The police team investigating the death of 51-year-old Shakakumari at Karakkonam here in Kerala suspect it to be a premeditated murder by her 28-year-old husband Arun.
The post-mortem examination on Sunday revealed electrocution to be the cause of death.
The police waited for the findings of officials from the Electrical Inspectorate on Monday before proceeding with the arrest.
Confesses to assault
According to the police, Arun allegedly confessed to have assaulted Shakakumari late on December 25.
“After an argument, Arun attacked her by hitting her on the nose and attempted to strangulate her in the bedroom. He later dragged her to the sitting room, where she was electrocuted using a live wire connected to the electricity meter. Blood stains were found in both rooms. Arun waited until around 6 a.m. to alert the neighbours,” an officer said.
While the police firmly believe that Arun married Shakhakumari with an eye on her property, the financial transactions of both are being examined. They married in October after four years of friendship.
