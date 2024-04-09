Woman, two children found dead in house in Kasaragod

April 09, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A woman and her two children were found dead inside their house at Chembrakanam in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

While the woman was found hanging after reportedly slashing her wrist, her children were suspected to be poisoned.

The Cheemeni police are investigating the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direct Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056

