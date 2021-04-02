Woman trampled to death in Wayanad

A 47-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Neykuppa under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad forest division on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gangadevi, wife of Divakaran at Neykuppa, near Nadavayal, in the district.

The incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. on the day, Forest Department sources said. A jumbo attacked Gangadevi while she was collecting firewood from the nearby forest along with a group of women in the area.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital, she died of the injuries, sources said.

The body of the woman was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, for a post-mortem.