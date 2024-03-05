GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman trampled to death by elephant in Idukki cremated

March 05, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Family members mourn Indira Ramakrishnan who was killed by a wild elephant at Kanjiraveli, near Adimaly, on Monday.

Family members mourn Indira Ramakrishnan who was killed by a wild elephant at Kanjiraveli, near Adimaly, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The body of Indira Ramakrishnan, 70, a resident of Kanjiraveli, near Adimaly who was trampled to death by a wild tusker was cremated on Tuesday.

Unlike the mass protests in Kothamangalam town where her body was taken for inquest and post-mortem examination on Monday, the funeral passed off peacefully. 

Devikulam MLA A. Raja and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Idukki convener attended the funeral. However, representatives of the Revenue and Forest departments were conspicuous by their absence. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve handed over the body to the relatives on Monday night.

Indira Ramakrishnan was trampled to death by a wild elephant within the Neriamangalam forest range under the Munnar division on Monday morning. She was the fifth victim in attacks by elephants in two months in the Munnar division alone.

On January 8, a woman plantation worker, Parimalam, 48, was killed in a wild elephant attack at Panniyar, near Santhanpara. This was followed by the death of K. Palraj, 79, of Coimbatore at Thenmala, near Gundumala, on January 22. On January 26, BL Ram resident Soundrajan, who was attacked by a wild elephant named Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal died while in treatment in a hospital. On February 26, Kannimala Top division native and auto driver Suresh Kumar was killed by a wild elephant near Kannimala Top under Kanan Devan Hills Plantations.

In a statement, Minister of Forests A.K. Saseendran said the department had strengthened activities to mitigate wild elephant attack in the Munnar forest division. Three rapid response teams (RRT) were working in the Munnar and Adimaly areas. Drone camera monitoring had also been introduced. Steps were also being taken to install artificial intelligence-enabled cameras in forest fringes.

A meeting to be attended by Idukki Collector Sheeba George, High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests(CCF) Arun R.S., and representatives of various tea plantations in Munnar will be held on Wednesday. The meeting will discuss steps to check the rising human-elephant conflict in Idukki.

Meanwhile, the Idukki Collector called for an all-party meeting at the collectorate on March 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss the issue. The Minister for Forests and the Water Resources Minister will attend the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.