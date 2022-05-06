Woman set to make a blast at male bastion

Sheena Suresh is the first woman licensee of fireworks for Thrissur Pooram

A woman in her middle age is all set to create history in Thrissur Pooram. In a first, Sheena Suresh has become a licensee for the Pooram fireworks, which attracts global attention.

Sheena of Kundannur, near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, is the fireworks licensee for the Thiruvambadi temple, one of the two main organisers of the Pooram.

She has more than 20 years of experience in pyrotechnics. Kundannur, a village under Erumapetty panchayat, is known for fireworks. Pyrotechnicians from the village have been leading fireworks in major festivals across the State for years.

“I was introduced to fireworks 23 years ago after I was married to the Panthalangatt family of Kundannur, which has been making fireworks for many generations. Slowly I learnt the nuances of making fireworks,” says Sheena. Starting with making moulds for fireworks and small firecrackers, she graduated to bigger ones such as gundu and amittu.

Nobody should alert Sheena about the risks attached to the job. She lost her husband Kundannur Sundran in an accident during the sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram in 2004. Sundaran, a leading pyrotechnician, was the licensee for Thiruvambadi that year.

“Firework industry is hazardous in nature. There is risk in each step. But our family has been into fireworks manufacturing for generations.”

After she married Sundaran’s brother Suresh, Sheena continued in the field. Though other women of the family too are involved in making of fireworks, it is for the first time a woman is becoming a licensee for the Pooram fireworks.

A mother of two, Sheena is confident about the task bestowed on her. “I am excited. It is a pride of each pyrotechnician to display their works at a big event such as Thrissur Pooram. We are working hard to make the show a spectacular experience,” she says.

A friendly competition involves between the participating temples during the Pooram fireworks. Each contingent, whether it is Thiruvambadi or Paramekkavu will keep the design and colours of the fireworks a secret.

Her husband Suresh is supporting her in the task.

Sheena Suresh, the first woman licensee of fireworks for Thrissur Pooram, who is leading the pyrotechnic show of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, giving directions to workers at Thekkinkadu Maidan. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

The sample fireworks of Thrissur Poroam is on May 8. The main fireworks will be displayed on May 11.