Woman takes her own life after son dies in accident

September 06, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman in the district took her own life on Wednesday on learning that her son had died in a road accident.

Sheeja Begum, 50, a resident of Mancha, Aruvikkara, died by suicide by jumping into a well at her relative’s home in Amballoor in the Kazhakuttom police station limits after she came to know that her son Sajin Muhammed had died at Pookode, Wayanad, the police said.

Sajin, a postgraduate student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle near the college entrance on Tuesday.

Her family members had left for Wayanad after leaving Sheeja Begum at her relative’s place in Amballoor. Unable to contain her grief, Sheeja had jumped into the well, according to the police.

Sheeja’s body was released to her family after autopsy. Sajin’s body is expected to be brought to the district on Thursday.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Disha 1056)

