HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman suffers burns in arson attack in Thiruvananthapuram

February 14, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman suffered burns after her uncle allegedly set her shop on fire over a dispute with the former’s mother at Navaikulam on Monday.

The police said Jasmine of Velloorkonam was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, with severe burns. Her uncle Ismail, 60, purportedly poured petrol in the shop while the victim was inside.

The police said Ismail was involved in a long-standing property dispute with his sister and her family. Soon after the incident, the accused allegedly consumed poison. He too was hospitalised.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).

Related Topics

crime / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.