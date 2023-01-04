ADVERTISEMENT

Woman strangled to death, autorickshaw driver held 

January 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old woman was strangled to death at Thalikkulam on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shajitha. The police arrested Habeeb, 52, of Valappad, an autorickshaw driver, in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Habeeb killed Shajitha, who was staying alone, as she refused to give him her jewellery for pledging. The duo were friends.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning. The police said neighbours, who rushed to her house after hearing her screaming for help, found Shajita in an unconscious state. Though she was rushed to hospital her life could not be saved. Neighbours handed over Habeeb to the police. The gold, which was snatched from Shajitha, was found in Habeeb’s pocket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US