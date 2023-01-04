Woman strangled to death, autorickshaw driver held 

January 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Thrissur

A 54-year-old woman was strangled to death at Thalikkulam on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shajitha. The police arrested Habeeb, 52, of Valappad, an autorickshaw driver, in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Habeeb killed Shajitha, who was staying alone, as she refused to give him her jewellery for pledging. The duo were friends.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning. The police said neighbours, who rushed to her house after hearing her screaming for help, found Shajita in an unconscious state. Though she was rushed to hospital her life could not be saved. Neighbours handed over Habeeb to the police. The gold, which was snatched from Shajitha, was found in Habeeb’s pocket.