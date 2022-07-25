Woman stages protest in front of Chandy’s house

Woman, who lodged a sexual abuse charge against former Minister Jose Thettayil, says Chandy brokered a deal

The Puthuppally town here on Sunday witnessed some tense moments when a woman, who had lodged a sexual abuse complaint against former Minister Jose Thettayil, staged a protest in front of the residence of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The episode began to unfold in the morning when the woman reached Mr. Chandy’s residence and launched a protest with a demand to meet him. The Congress workers, who were present at the scene, tried to reason it out with her, though to no avail.

The situation snowballed into an altercation as the woman accused Mr. Chandy of negotiating a deal to settle the dispute between her and Mr. Thettayil. On the occasion, she also demanded that the senior Congress leader honour his promise of a compensation for settling the case.

On an alert, a police team from Kottayam East reached the spot and took her to the police station. However, no cases were registered.

Missing laptop

Talking to the media later, the woman said she had come to get back her laptop which was currently under the possession of Mr. Chandy. The laptop, which purportedly carried all the evidence relating to her case, had been handed over to the former Chief Minister as part of a deal.