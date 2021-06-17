Woman stabbed to death, 13-year-old sister injured in Perinthalmanna

Police arrest youth, say he was avenging rejection of his romantic advances

A 21-year-old man stabbed a woman to death and injured her sister in an apparent reprisal for rejecting his romantic advances at Elamkulam, near Perinthalmanna, on Thursday morning, the police said.

Drisya, 21, was stabbed by Vineesh Vinod at her house. Vineesh covertly entered the house and attacked her in her room on the second floor. Drisya’s younger sister Devasree, 13, was also injured in the attack.

The police arrested Vineesh within hours of the incident. They said the murder was in vengeance for Drisya’s family rejecting romantic advances from Vineesh.

Father’s shop gutted

A shop run by Drisya’s father at Perinthalmanna was gutted on Wednesday night. Vineesh’s hand was suspected in the incident, the police said.