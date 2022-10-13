Woman stabbed by neighbours succumbs to injuries

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 13, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old woman on Thursday succumbed to stab injuries sustained on her neck during an attack by her neighbour over a boundary dispute at Athiyannoor a few days ago.

The deceased was identified as Vijayakumari of Maruthamkode, near Athiyannoor. She was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital since the attack on October 9.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Two of her neighbours, Aneesh and Nikhil, had been involved in an altercation with the victim over the latter’s efforts to construct a house on a nearby plot. The duo allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp stick in her neck. The youths were arrested soon after the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app