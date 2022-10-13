Woman stabbed by neighbours succumbs to injuries

A 50-year-old woman on Thursday succumbed to stab injuries sustained on her neck during an attack by her neighbour over a boundary dispute at Athiyannoor a few days ago.

The deceased was identified as Vijayakumari of Maruthamkode, near Athiyannoor. She was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital since the attack on October 9.

Two of her neighbours, Aneesh and Nikhil, had been involved in an altercation with the victim over the latter’s efforts to construct a house on a nearby plot. The duo allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp stick in her neck. The youths were arrested soon after the incident.