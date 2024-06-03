Woman, son succumb to burns

A 42-year-old woman and her son, who were allegedly set ablaze by her husband near Varkala on Sunday, succumbed to their burns on Monday.

Bindu of Chemmaruthy and her son Amal, 18, had been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital with severe burns after being set afire by Rajendran following a dispute that had broken out among the estranged couple in their house on Sunday. Rajendran, a painter, is suspected to have poured thinner on Amal and Bindu before setting them afire. Rajendran had died on the spot.

Amal was a Plus Two student of Chempakassery Higher Secondary School. The couple’s daughter Sandra was standing outside the house when the incident took place.