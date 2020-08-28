Woman, son found dead

The bodies of a woman and her son were found in a suspicious situation at Kallamkunnu in Velukkara panchayat near Irinjalakuda on Friday.
The deceased were Raji, 54, wife of Jayakrishnan, Karuvappady, and her younger son, Vijaya Krishna, 26.
While the body of Raji was found hanging in the house of her mother, the body of Vijaya Krishna was found in the well of the house.
Jayakrishnan and Raji, along with their two sons, were living at Karuvappady. As Jayakrishnan, a security worker at Angamaly, failed to find his wife and son in their house, he searched for them in the house of Raji’s mother. During the search, he found Vijaya Krishna’s body in the well and that of Raji in the house. Vijaya Krishna’s bike was also found near the well. He was working in InfoPark, Kakkanad.
Their elder son Vinay Krisha is working in a private firm in Kalamassery.
