Woman, son arrested for job fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have unearthed a major overseas job scam that has duped several aspirants after defrauding them of large sums of money.

The Museum police arrested two Wayanad natives, Dolsey Josephine Saju and her son, Rohit Saju, on Tuesday on the basis of multiple complaints. The pair, along with Dolsey’s husband Saju Simon, operated a travel and logistics company in Sasthamangalam that promised job aspirants Canadian visas.

Nearly 15 cases have been registered against the group Statewide, with four of these lodged at the Museum police station in the capital city. The arrests have encouraged more victims to come forward, leading to nearly 45 complaints so far, according to official sources.

The gang is learnt to have swindled around ₹5 lakh from job-seekers, who were misled into believing their promises of employment abroad. The candidates also provided their passports after being convinced these are necessary for processing their travel documents.

Dolsey and Rohit were apprehended while allegedly attempting to clear out their office before fleeing. The plan was thwarted when the property owner notified the police.