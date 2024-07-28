Woman shot by masked assailant in Thiruvananthapuram

A woman was shot allegedly with an air gun by a masked assailant in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Shini, 41, was swiftly taken to a private hospital in the city following the incident.

The attack occurred at Shini’s residence, Pankaj House in Chempakassery, near West Fort, around 8:30 a.m. An unidentified woman, posing as a delivery person with a registered letter, approached Shini. Although Shini’s father-in-law, Bhaskaran Nair, offered to accept the letter on her behalf, the suspect insisted on handing it directly to Shini.

While Shini was signing to acknowledge receipt of the letter, the assailant pulled out an air gun from a bag and shot her in the right arm. The perpetrator fired two additional shots into the ground before fleeing the scene, Mr. Nair said.

The police believe the attacker escaped in a white car, which was reportedly parked outside the house and is suspected to have a fake number plate.

Shini works as a public relations officer with the National Health Mission in Thiruvananthapuram. Her husband is employed in the Maldives. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar, who took stock of the situation, stated that a thorough investigation is under way. The investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

The statements of Shini, her family members and their neighbours have been recorded. She is learnt to be out of danger and is convalescing after the attack