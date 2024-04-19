GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman sets self ablaze during bank revenue recovery in Idukki

Two civil police officials who came to the woman’s rescue also suffered burn injuries

April 19, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old woman attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze at Asarikandam, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Friday following revenue recovery proceedings initiated by a bank over a loan taken.

The injured person was identified as Sheeba Dillep, a resident of Asarikandam. Two civil police officials who came to her rescue also suffered burn injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. Officials of the scheduled private bank arrived at the woman’s house with an advocate commissioner-led team to attach the property.

While the confiscation process was going on, the woman doused petrol over her body and set herself ablaze. She suffered over 80% burn injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

While trying to rescue the woman, Nedumkandam sub-inspector Benoy Abraham, 52, and civil police officer T. Ambily, 35, suffered burn injuries. The CPO suffered over 40% burn injuries and was admitted to a private hospital at Ernakulam, and the sub-inspector was admitted to a private hospital at Kattappana.

According to relatives, the previous owner of the land had taken a bank loan of ₹15 lakh, and the woman’s family had purchased the property while the loan was yet to be repaid. When the bank recently tried to attach the property, the local people, including local body members, prevented the move. Meanwhile, the bank authorities have not yet responded to the incident.

The Mahila Congress conducted a protest march at the bank’s branch office in Nedumkandam on Friday.

