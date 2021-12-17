Woman set on fire dies

Kozhikode

17 December 2021 20:52 IST

A 22-year-old woman who was allegedly set on fire by her male friend near the Thikkodi panchayat office succumbed to the burns at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday. The police identified the victim as Krishnapriya Manoj, a native of Thikkodi.

The incident took place in front of the Thikkodi panchayat office around 9.45 a.m. Soon after the attack, the suspect, Nandu Mohan, resorted to self-immolation and was hospitalised with severe burns.

By the time Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot, both of them had sustained critical burns. Local people’s attempt to douse the flames went in vain. Hospital sources said both of them were brought in a critical state with fourth degree burns.

The police said the youth attacked the woman using petrol after a heated argument. She was a temporary staff at the panchayat office and had joined duty a few days ago. The incident came as a shocker for the whole village. They were neighbours and friends. The motive for the attack was not known.

The Payyoli police checked visuals from various CCTV cameras at the spot. Statements of some of the eyewitnesses were also recorded. A Circle Inspector will be in charge of the investigation.