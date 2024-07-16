ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Published - July 16, 2024 01:49 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaragod Additional District Sessions Court sentenced P. Ambika, 49, to life imprisonment and slapped her with a fine of ₹4 lakh for murdering her mother-in-law. The ruling was delivered by judge A. Manoj.

Ambika was slapped with ₹2 lakh fine for murder and an additional ₹2 lakh for destroying evidence. Failure to pay fine will result in an extra three years of imprisonment.

The court acquitted Kamalaksha, the second accused and Ambika’s husband, as well as their son, the third accused, due to insufficient evidence.

On September 16, 2014, Ammalu Amma, 65, of Chepinadukka in Kolathur village was dead in her house. An expert post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram revealed that it was a murder.

Prosecutors argued that Ambika, driven by resentment over a land sale, strangled Ammalu. Ambika, allegedly assisted by the other accused, then staged the scene to make it appear as a case of suicide.

Additional Government Pleader E. Lohithakshan and Advocate Athira Balan represented the prosecution.

