Woman sentenced to life for murder

January 31, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Jharkhand native beat to death an elderly woman at whose house she was working as a maid

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathanamthitta Additional District and Sessions on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a 29-year-old woman who beat an elderly woman to death with an axe. Pronouncing the sentence, judge P. Pooja also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict and on default, the person should undergo an additional jail term of six months.

The convict, Bangaripahadi, alias Sushila, a native of Jharkhand, was working as a maid at the residence of Mariamma George, 77, in Pullad. As per the prosecution case, on December 26, 2018, the convict hit the victim’s head and legs with an axe in a fit of rage after being constantly scolded by the old woman. The victim was rushed to a hospital immediately after the attack, but he life could not be saved.

