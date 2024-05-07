ADVERTISEMENT

Woman run over by tipper lorry

May 07, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a tipper lorry near Kazhakuttom on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Ruksana of Perumathura. The incident occurred at Vetturoad around 3.30 p.m. when Ruksana was headed towards Kaniyapuram with a relative who was riding their scooter.

Ruksana, who was riding pillion, fell off the scooter after the lorry hit the two-wheeler while overtaking it. The lorry driver, Nagaroor native Joy, realised that he had run over the woman only after hearing the cries of a few people who witnessed the incident at a bus stop nearby.

Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ruksana’s life could not be saved. The Kazhakuttam police has taken Joy into custody.

