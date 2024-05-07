GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman run over by tipper lorry

May 07, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a tipper lorry near Kazhakuttom on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Ruksana of Perumathura. The incident occurred at Vetturoad around 3.30 p.m. when Ruksana was headed towards Kaniyapuram with a relative who was riding their scooter.

Ruksana, who was riding pillion, fell off the scooter after the lorry hit the two-wheeler while overtaking it. The lorry driver, Nagaroor native Joy, realised that he had run over the woman only after hearing the cries of a few people who witnessed the incident at a bus stop nearby.

Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ruksana’s life could not be saved. The Kazhakuttam police has taken Joy into custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.