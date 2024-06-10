ADVERTISEMENT

Woman run over by bus in Kasaragod

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman, identified as Fauzia, was run over by a bus at the Cheruvathur bus stand on Monday. Fauzia, wife of Abdul Khader of Padannakkad, was accompanied by her eight-year-old niece, who miraculously survived.

The accident occurred around 12 p.m. when Fauzia, attempting to disembark from a private bus en route to Payyannur, got trapped as the bus reversed, resulting in her leg getting crushed under the wheels. Despite immediate treatment at a hospital at Cheruvathur and subsequent transfer to Sanjeevini Hospital at Mavungal in Kanhangad, her life could not be saved. Fauzia is survived by her children Faisa and Farhana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US