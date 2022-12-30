Woman rubber tapper injured in elephant attack at Palappilly in Thrissur

December 30, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

A woman rubber tapping worker was injured in a wild elephant attack at Palappilly in Thrissur on Friday. Rajani, 36, wife of Subi Kannampally, was injured in the incident around 6.30 a.m. at Joonktollee estate, near Pillathode bridge.

According to sources, Rajani who sustained injuries on her shoulder and hands has been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Rajani along with fellow tapping worker Suma were on their way to estate work when the tusker attacked the duo. There were 17 workers at the estate at the time.

According to local residents, one of the elephants from a herd ran towards the two women. Rajani who saw the elephant charging at her attempted to run away. However, the pachyderm attacked her with its trunk. The other workers ran helter-skelter for safety.

The presence of wild elephants in the area from early morning itself was reported earlier. Hence the workers started tapping a little late on Friday.

Sources said frequent elephant attacks at Palappilly and surrounding areas have posed a threat to the residents.

Palappilly village is located 14 km away from Thrissur, on the way to the Chimmini Dam, a key tourist destination in the district. The presence of elephants poses a threat to tourists too.

The area consists of vast stretches of rubber estates, sharing a border with the Chimmini forest. Elephants have been frequently straying into the rubber estates for the past three-four years, sources pointed out.

Natives of the area mainly constitute 3,000-odd rubber tapping workers who say their livelihoods have been hit by the presence of wild elephants.

Though there were efforts to send straying wild jumbos back to the forests by using Kumki elephants a few months ago, they were unsuccessful. The mission was stopped after a forest worker was killed in an elephant attack. The wild elephants had attacked the Kumki elephants too.