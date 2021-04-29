Woman robbed, assaulted aboard train

Victim sustains fractures, head injuries after jumping off train

A woman train passenger sustained multiple fractures and head injuries on Wednesday as she reportedly jumped off a train in an attempt to flee a man who initially robbed her and then assaulted her in a largely deserted compartment of the Guruvayur-Punalur service.

The victim, identified as Asha Murali, a regular commuter in her 30s, has been admitted at the neuro intensive care unit of a private hospital in the city where her condition was said to be stable. The assailant was identified as Babukuttan, a resident of Nooranad in Alappuzha district. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force along with the local police are on a hunt to nab him.

The incident took place around 8.45 a.m. shortly after the victim, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office at Chengannur, had boarded the D8 compartment of the train from the Mulanthuruthy station.

Threw out phone

“According to my wife, she was alone in the compartment when she boarded the train and just before the train left the station, the man got in from the neighbouring compartment. He closed the doors and then seated opposite her before forcibly taking her mobile phone and chucking it through the window. He then threatened her by flashing a screwdriver and asked for her gold chain. She readily complied and even gave him her gold bangle as well,” said Rahul, the victim's husband.

Later, the assailant reportedly dragged her by the hair towards the washroom when she made a bid to escape through a partially opened door. She reportedly hung precariously for a while before falling off between the Mulanthuruthy and Piravom Road stations.

“She was still conscious and gave my number to one of the people who rushed to her help,” said Mr. Rahul.

It emerged that the assailant had a defective eye and shortly thereafter he was identified. The GRP has registered a case invoking relevant sections of IPC, including 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).