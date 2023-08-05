ADVERTISEMENT

Woman poses as nurse, attempts to murder mother of newborn at hospital in Kerala

August 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

PTI

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to murder her friend’s wife by posing as a nurse at a private hospital near here.

The incident occurred at a hospital in Parumala near here where Sneha (24) was admitted for post delivery care.

Anusha, a friend of the victim’s husband, was arrested, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, the accused woman entered Sneha’s room disguised as a nurse and told her that one more injection has to be administered.

“She attempted to inject air into the vein of the victim using an empty syringe twice but failed. When she attempted it again, Sneha’s mother grew suspicious and informed the nursing staff,” police said.

The hospital authorities apprehended the accused and handed her over to the police.

The health condition of the victim was said to be stable.

Anusha’s sister and the victim’s husband were classmates. The husband of the victim is currently abroad.

