Woman police officer in Kottayam lands in soup for social media post

She shares on Facebook SDPI leader’s post slamming police, court

A woman police officer in Kottayam has landed in a soup after she reportedly shared a social media post criticising the police and the court by a State-level leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The official in question has been identified as Ramla Ismayil, an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Kanjirappally police station. Official sources said here on Monday that she had shared on her personal Facebook page a post by C.A. Rauf, State secretary of the SDPI, criticising the police action against SDPI workers involved in a provocative sloganeering episode in Alappuzha.

Taking a serious note of the incident, which has also drawn sharp criticism from different quarters, the Special Branch has launched an internal investigation against the official.