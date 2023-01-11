Woman passenger injured: KSRTC to probe incident

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun an investigation into the incident in which a woman passenger was injured during her journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kumily in Idukki. The woman sustained injuries when she ran after the bus at Mundakayam depot.

She alighted the bus to go to the washroom when it reached Mundakayam. But the bus had left the bus stand even before she came out of the washroom. Seeing this, she ran after the bus and fell on the ground in the frenetic running, sustaining injuries.

As soon as the incident came to the notice of the KSRTC management, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the KSRTC asked the vigilance department to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. Based on this, the vigilance department is holding an investigation. Action will be taken against the culprits as soon as the investigation report is received, said the CMD in a recent release.