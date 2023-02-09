Woman, newborn die in childbirth at Chittur

February 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A woman and her newborn died during childbirth at Government Taluk Hospital, Chittur, on Thursday.

Anita, 27, daughter of Krishnankutty from Nallepilly, near here, was admitted at the hospital on Monday.

Anita went into labour on Thursday morning and underwent a caesarian section. The hospital authorities shifted the newborn to a private hospital as it was in a critical condition. However, the baby died on the way.

Anita was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, after she developed heavy bleeding. However, she too died on the way.

Mr. Krishnankutty alleged that the deaths were due to the negligence of the medical authorities at Government Taluk Hospital, Chittur. The hospital authorities, however, denied the charges. Mr. Krishnankutty registered a complaint with the police against the hospital authorities.

Health Minister Veena George has demanded a report about the incident.

Youth Congress workers led by Sumesh Achuthan staged a protest against the hospital authorities. Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan, who reached the hospital following the protest, assured Mr. Achuthan that an impartial investigation would be conducted.

Anita married Hareesh Kumar from Coimbatore about a year ago.

Youth organisations of major political parties had raised a hue and cry when a woman and her newborn had died at a private hospital here a few months ago. Three gynaecologists of the hospital were arrested after an investigation by the authorities blamed them for medical negligence.