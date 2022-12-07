Woman, newborn die after C-section at Alappuzha MCH, Health Minister orders inquiry

December 07, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 21-year-old woman and her newborn daughter died after C-section at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

The woman, identified as Aparna of Kainakary in Kuttanad, died on Wednesday morning, a day after the death of her newborn child. The hospital witnessed protests following the deaths. Relatives alleged medical negligence for the loss of lives.

Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident. The inquiry is conducted by a three-member expert committee headed by Joint Director of Medical Education Abdul Rasheed. Earlier, following the death of the child on Tuesday evening, MCH Superintendent Abdul Salam ordered an internal inquiry. The probe team headed by forensic medicine head Sharija J. is expected to submit its report in two days.

Dr. Salam said Dr. Thanku Koshy of the gynaecology department at the MCH, who is facing charges of medical negligence, had been asked to go on leave till the completion of the inquiry. The Superintendent said the inquiries would look into the allegations of lapses on the part of the medical staff at the MCH.

“Aparna was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She was shifted to the labour room on Monday. Following umbilical cord prolapse, which is a medical emergency, she underwent an emergency C-section at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The heart rate of the newborn was below 20 beats per minute when taken out. The child was immediately shifted to a neonatal intensive care unit but unfortunately died soon after. The woman had suffered from low blood pressure during the surgery. She developed peripartum cardiomyopathy and her heart was pumping below 20%. She was shifted to the cardiology intensive care unit. But her condition worsened and she died at 4 a.m.,” said Dr. Salam.

The Ambalappuzha police registered two cases in connection with the deaths based on complaints filed by the relatives. “We have registered a case for unnatural death in connection with the death of the child. Another case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with regard to the death of the woman,” said an official.