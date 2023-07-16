ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered over property dispute

July 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law over a property dispute near Varkala on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Leenamani of Kalathara. She has been involved in the dispute since her husband Siyad’s death one-and-a-half years ago.

According to the police, Leenamani used to accuse Siyad’s siblings Ahmed, Muhsin and Shaji of attempting to usurp his properties. While she also filed a case in a court, Ahmed shifted to Leenamani’s house along with his family nearly two months ago. Subsequently, the court ordered the police to provide security to the complainant. The police visited her a day ago on the basis of the direction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was allegedly attacked by Siyad’s brothers while she was preparing to attend a wedding around 10 a.m. on Sunday. She was purportedly hit on her head using an iron rod and then stabbed multiple times. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Varkala, her life could not be saved. The three accused were absconding, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US