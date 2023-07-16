Woman murdered over property dispute

July 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law over a property dispute near Varkala on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Leenamani of Kalathara. She has been involved in the dispute since her husband Siyad’s death one-and-a-half years ago.

According to the police, Leenamani used to accuse Siyad’s siblings Ahmed, Muhsin and Shaji of attempting to usurp his properties. While she also filed a case in a court, Ahmed shifted to Leenamani’s house along with his family nearly two months ago. Subsequently, the court ordered the police to provide security to the complainant. The police visited her a day ago on the basis of the direction.

The victim was allegedly attacked by Siyad’s brothers while she was preparing to attend a wedding around 10 a.m. on Sunday. She was purportedly hit on her head using an iron rod and then stabbed multiple times. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Varkala, her life could not be saved. The three accused were absconding, the police said.