Woman murdered in broad daylight at Vazhayila

She was hacked to death allegedly by her live-in partner. They were living separately following recent financial disputes

December 15, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her live-in partner in broad daylight near Peroorkada on Thursday.

Sindhu of Pandiyampara in Palode, was murdered allegedly by Rajesh, 46, of Punnala in Kollam around 9 a.m. The accused has been placed under arrest by the Peroorkada police.

Rajesh purportedly hacked the woman on her neck, head, and hands several times using a machete as several people looked on. She was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital by a few passersby and police officers. However, she soon succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, Rajesh and Sindhu have been living together in a rented house in Nandiyode for nearly 12 years. Both have spouses. The couple have been living separately for a month following recent financial disputes.

The murder was committed on the day Sindhu was set to commence a new job as a home nurse. She was on her way to the consultancy firm in Vazhayila that hired her when she was attacked. Rajesh had followed Sindhu as she set off to report for work. He had boarded the same bus, the police said.

