Woman murdered by her husband, say police

February 27, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 35-year-old woman who was found dead in Vizhinjam was, in fact, murdered by her husband, the police confirmed on Monday. Princy, 35, a native of Karimbillikkara, Vizhinjam, was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Her husband, Anthonydas of Kadakkalam, Vizhinjam, who was absconding has been arrested by the police. Following a quarrel with her husband, Princy had been staying with her sister. On Saturday evening, Anthonydas had encouraged her to return to their home. But the couple had quarreled and Anthonydas had strangled her with his mundu, according to a statement issued by the police. He was arrested by a team led by Vizhinjam Inspector Prajeesh Sasi.

