Female student murdered by her classmate in Kottayam college campus

Illustration: Deepak Harichandan.

KOTTAYAM

01 October 2021 16:13 IST

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was murdered by her fellow student at a college campus in Pala on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nithina Mol, a native of Thalayolaparambu. The incident took place around 11.30 a.m when the victim emerged out of the college after attending an examination. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Baiju, a native of Koothattukulam, has been taken into police custody

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the murder took place at a location near the college stadium. The accused, who had been waiting outside the examination hall, approached her with a hacksaw blade in his possession. He soon picked up an argument with the woman and in a fit of rage, slit her throat using the weapon.

The onlookers prevented the accused from fleeing the scene while the woman was rushed to a private hospital nearby, though to no avail.

Preliminary reports suggested that the accused had been spurned by a rejection of his proposal by the victim. Both the accused and the victim were pursuing a B.Voc degree in food science at the St.Thomas college , Pala.

The body was shifted to a private hospital nearby.