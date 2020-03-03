Kerala

Woman mauled to death by dog

An 87-year-old woman was reportedly mauled to death by a stray dog at Pilappuzha, near Haripad, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajamma, of Vadekattu House. The police said that the victim's body was found bitten off. "She was found lying on the ground by a neighbour around 7 p.m. Although taken to the Haripad taluk hospital, her life could not be saved," said an official.

She had been living alone. "A neighbour woman used to come to her house every night. When she came and knocked on the door, there was no response," said a source.

