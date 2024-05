May 05, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KANNUR

A woman was found dead inside a house and a young man assigned to take care of the property was found hanging at Payyanur in Kannur on May 5 (Sunday).

The woman was identified as Anila from Koyipra, Mathamangalam. She was found dead at the residence of Betty at Koravayal near Annur. Betty and her family found the body upon returning from their tour and alerted the authorities.

Sudarshan Prasad was found hanging at Mathamangalam. The police have launched an investigation into the incidents.

