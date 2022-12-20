  1. EPaper
Woman lawyer injured as plastic string of festoon gets entangled in her neck

Incident happened at Ayyanthole on Monday

December 20, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kukku Devaki, a lawyer practising in the Thrissur court, sustained injuries after the plastic string of a festoon got entangled in her neck while she was riding a scooter.

The incident happened at Ayyanthole on Monday while she was on way to her office. The string, which swayed in the wind, got entangled around her neck and Ms. Devaki lost control of her scooter. However, a major accident was averted as she managed to stop the vehicle.

It is alleged that the festoons were of the recently concluded All India Kisan Sabha conference. Though the conference concluded on December 16, the organisers have not yet removed the festoons.

The lawyer has filed a complaint with the police.

