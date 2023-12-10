ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills man in Wayanad, ends life

December 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old woman reportedly ended her life after allegedly killing a man in her house at Pazheri in Wayanad on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Beeran, 58, of Thoduvetti near Sulthan Bathery and Chandramathi of Thottakkara near Pazhery.

Chandramathi and her mother Devaki were living in their home at Pazheri after the former’s divorce a few years ago.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056

