HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman kills man in Wayanad, ends life

December 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old woman reportedly ended her life after allegedly killing a man in her house at Pazheri in Wayanad on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Beeran, 58, of Thoduvetti near Sulthan Bathery and Chandramathi of Thottakkara near Pazhery.

Chandramathi and her mother Devaki were living in their home at Pazheri after the former’s divorce a few years ago.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.