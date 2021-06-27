Woman kills daughter, attempts to end life

KOTTAYAM:

27 June 2021 12:59 IST

In a shocking incident, a 38–year old woman attempted to end her life after strangulating her 12-year-old daughter to death in Koottickal on Sunday.

The incident took place around 4 a.m when the woman, identified as 38-year-old Laijeena killed her daughter, identified as Shamna and jumped into a well in the premises of her house. On an alarm raised by the locals, police and fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the woman.

The 12-year-old girl, too was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigators recovered a note written by Laijeena from their house. Preliminary investigations suggested that the woman had been undergoing treatment for mental illness.

Mundakkayam police have booked a case for murder. The victim's father, identified as Shemeer Khan, has been working abroad.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Maithri - 0484-2342703