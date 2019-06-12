Woman killed near Kumily as tree falls on her

A woman was killed when an uprooted tree fell on her while

she was working in a cardamom plantation at Sasthamnada, near Kumily, on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Saraswathi, 55, wife of Palanisami of nearby AIKG Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred around noon. The couple were working in their leased cardamom plantation, when the tree got uprooted in strong wind and fell on her. Though she was rushed to a hospital at Kumily, her life could not be saved. Palanisami escaped narrowly.

The body has been taken to the government hospital at Kumily for a post-mortem examination.

Second incident

This is the second such incident in two days in the district. A national award winning farmer from Thrissur, Ciby Kallingal, 48, was killed when a tree branch fell on him at a cardamom plantation at Nariampara, near Kattappana, on Tuesday evening.

Mulakuvally resident Punnaplackal Tomy, who accompanied Ciby, was injured in the accident.

The increasing accidents due to uprooted trees in cardamom

plantations have cast a shadow on the safety of workers in the plantations. Aggressive farming methods adopted for high yield and dead woods are said to be the the reasons for the increasing accidents.

Due to unhealthy farming practices, roots of trees got exposed and they fell in rain and wind. The loose soil due to spade work made them more accident- prone, said Paulson K., a cardamom farmer.

Work in cardamom plantations has restarted after nearly two months with the onset of rain.

More number of workers are engaged in the plantations and heavy winds cause trees and their branches to fall, posing a threat to the workers.

He said that workers should be advised to keep away from aged trees and dead woods when it rained heavily.

They should also follow weather forecasts as the cardamom plantations in the elevated areas were prone to heavy winds, he added.