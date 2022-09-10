Woman killed in house collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was killed and her husband injured when a portion of their house collapsed at Kongad in the district on Saturday. Mallika, 40, and husband Vinod Kunnathuveettil were sleeping when the wall of the house collapsed in the morning.

While Mallika was buried under debris, Vinod escaped with injuries. Their two sons Abhijit and Akhiljit escaped as they were sleeping in another room.

The family was living in their partly demolished house as their new house was under construction. According to local people, heavy rain that lashed the area in the last two days caused the destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours came to the help of the family on hearing the cries of the children. They rushed Mallika to a hospital, but she died on the way.