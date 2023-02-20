Woman killed in goon attack

February 20, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A 55-year-old woman lost her life on Monday after being injured in a late-night attack on her residence near Enadimangalam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sujatha, a resident of Ozhivupara, near Kalanjoor. She had sustained a severe head injury during an attack unleashed by a group of assailants who came in search of her two sons. The woman died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing a surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam on Monday

The attack, according to the police, was in retaliation to a conflict between two parties over a property dispute near Kalanjoor. Earlier in the previous day, the deceased woman’s two sons , identified as Surya Lal and Chandra Lal, had unleashed an attack on the rival gang using trained dogs.

The rival gang, which barged into Sujatha’s residence on Sunday night, unleashed a violent attack on the woman and hacked her pet dog to death. By the time the gang reached their residence, the two bothers, who are accused in several criminal cases, had fled the spot.

The police have booked cases on both incidents and a search is on to trace the accused.