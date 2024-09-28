GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman killed in accident while trying to avoid pothole in Kochi

Updated - September 28, 2024 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A scooter-borne woman was killed after being knocked down by a speeding truck while trying to avoid a pothole near Nucleus Mall in Maradu along Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway on Friday around 8.15 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Vincy Varghese, 42, an Ayurveda doctor who had been running a clinic near Gandhi Square in Maradu. She died on the spot after getting caught between the rear wheels. She was on her way to the clinic. The Maradu police arrested the truck driver.

Though the pothole had already caused several accidents, the authorities were yet to fill it, said a shopkeeper.

Shortly after the incident, Maradu municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil wrote to the Minister for Public Works and the District Collector demanding immediate steps to repair the dilapidated stretch between Kundannoor and Gandhi Square along Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway.

Huge potholes have formed on the stretch posing grave danger to motorists. A motorcycle-borne couple was seriously injured after getting caught in a pothole at Kundannoor recently. Steps should be taken immediately without waiting for another tragedy, Mr. Asanparambil pointed out.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:34 am IST

